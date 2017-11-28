Rathna Prabha appointed Karnataka Chief Secretary

Senior woman IAS officer Ratna Prabha K was today appointed new Karnataka Chief Secretary.

Ratna Prabha, a 1981 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary to the government.

She succeeds Subhash Chandra Khuntia, who will be retiring from service on superannuation on November 30, a government notification said.

She will be the third woman Chief Secretary of the state after Teresa Bhattacharya and Malathi Das.

Ratna Prabha s appointment comes weeks after Senior IPS officer Neelamani N Raju took charge as the first woman Director General of Police of the state.

PTI