Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched says Jaya Bachchan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan has said that rapists should be brought out in public and lynched. Her statement comes in the wake of a nationwide outrage owing to the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

The accused in the rape case should be named and shamed. Such people should be brought out in public and lynched, Jaya Bachchan also added. It is time that the government gives a proper answer on how they have tackled such issues. She reminded the government that a similar incident took place in Hyderabad a day before the Veterinary doctor was raped and murdered.

The MP also sought to know what the government was doing to tackle the rising crimes against women.