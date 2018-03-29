Rapists must be shot dead in public: BJP MP

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam has said that rapists should be shot in public to create a sense of "fear" among the perpetrators.

Ram Prasad Sharma, who represents Tezpur constituency, said that "those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public, this is the only way to stop these incidents. People who can't respect women should be dealt with like this."

Sharma was responding to the rape and murder of a class V student in Assam. She was gang-raped by three men, two of whom were juveniles in Nagaon district in Assam. She was later set on fire.

While proposing stricter laws for rape convicts, he also said that shooting squads must be set up to deal with rapists. He added that a punishment of a minimum of 10 years in prison should be awarded to those held guilty of assaulting, molesting or touching a woman appropriately.

"A crime of this nature cannot go unpunished. He reportedly questioned that if a minor can commit rape, why should he be considered a juvenile. "He should be given the maximum punishment as well. A rapist should be hanged or shot in public," he was quoted as saying.

The BJP MP said this form of punishment would "create a sense of fear" among the perpetrators.

