What is myocardial infarction that led to singer KK's sudden death? What are the warning signs?

Ranveer Singh called for questioning over nude photoshoot

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Aug 12: The Mumbai police on Friday issued summons to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in connection with the nude photoshoot.

The actor has been summoned to appear before the police on August 22 to record his statement over the controversy, news agency ANI reported. Personnel of the Chembur police station in the city on Friday visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but were informed that he was not in Mumbai, an official told PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

The police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".