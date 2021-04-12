Ramadan 2021: When does it begin? Know Shehri and iftar timings, check moon sighting in India

Mehbooba Mufti appeals Centre to declare ceasefire in J&K during Ramadan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 12: The first day of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday April 13, 2021 (according to Saudi Arabia) and will end on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on Wednesday 12th May 2021 or Thursday 13th May 2021.

Accordingly, Monday, April 12, will be the last and 30th day of Shaban 1442 Hijri which means, by default, the first day of Ramadan will be on Tuesday.

During this holy month, Muslims observe a fast for 30 days called Roza and devote themselves spiritually in the name of Allah. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar. This month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar: As per IslamicFinder.com, here's what to know April 12, Mon - 04.34 am and 06:47 pm April 13, Tue - 04.34 am and 06:47 pm April 14, Wed - 04:35 am and 06:47 pm April 15, Thu - 04:34 am and 06:48 pm April 16, Fri - 04:33 am and 06:48 pm April 17, Sat - 04:31 am and 06:49 pm April 18, Sun - 04:30 am and 06:49 pm April 19, Mon - 04:29 am and 06:50 pm April 20, Tue - 04:28 am and 06:50 pm April 21, Wed - 04:26 am and 06:51 pm April 22, Thu - 04:25 am and 06:52 pm April 23, Fri - 04:24 am and 06:52 pm April 24, Sat - 04:23 am and 06:53 pm April 25, Sun - 04:22 am and 06:53 pm April 26, Mon - 04:21 am and 06:54 pm April 27, Tue - 04:19 am and 06:55 pm April 28, Wed - 04:18 am and 06:55 pm April 29, Thu - 04:17 am and 06:56 pm April 30, Fri - 04:16 am and 06:56 pm May 01, Sat - 04:15 am and 06:57 pm May 02, Sun - 04:14 am and 06:58 pm May 03, Mon - 04:13 am and 06:58 pm May 04, Tue - 04:12 am and 06:59 pm May 05, Wed - 04:11 am and 06:59 pm May 06, Thu - 04:10 am and 07:00 pm May 07, Fri - 04:09 am and 07:01 pm May 08, Sat - 04:08 am and 07:01 pm May 09, Sun - 04:07 am and 07:02 pm May 10, Mon - 04:06 am and 07:02 pm May 11, Tue - 04:05 am and 07:03 pm May 12, Wed - 04:04 am and 07:04 pm May 13, Thu - 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

What are the fasting rules Don't eat or drink from dawn to dusk. Before the sun rises, Muslims usually wake up to eat a big meal so that they won't be hungry during the day.



Those who don't want to wake up early have a big dinner before bed.



Of course, not every Muslim will fast this Ramadan, so don't be too surprised if you see your friend eating during the day



Children are not required to fast but they're welcome to learn by participating, such as fasting up until lunchtime.



And if you can't fast because of health reasons, you can donate food or money to the poor instead. Things that invalidate the Fast Medication taken through nose or ears Vomit Intentionally Water accidentally goes down the throat whilst gargling Swallowing items Smoking a cigarette Continuing to eat or drink after assuming the fast Eating after Suhoor / Subh Sadiq / Sehri Eating Iftara the wrong time i.e. eating it before sunset with the assumption that it is after sunset You're exempt from fasting if you're: Pregnant Sick Menstruating Travelling long distances