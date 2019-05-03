Ramadan 2019: When is Ramzan in India? Date, time, and rules of fasting

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in the Islamic calendar, as Muslims believe during this month God revealed the first verses of the Quran. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The month is for a time of spiritual discipline, and contemplation on one's relationship with God.

When does Ramadan start?

The Muslim holy month Ramadan may begin on May 5 or May 6, depending upon the moon sighting and will last for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. Ramadan culminates in a festival known as Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe the fast begin before sunrise - waking to eat the first meal of the day.

This meal will have to last until sunset, when only after the sun has gone down can food be eaten.

By 2020, Ramadan will likely fall in April, and by 2023 it will fall in March. In 2026 Ramadan will be pushed back to February, making daylight hours and the fasting period much shorter. The UAE has published all dates for its major religious occasions this year.

Ramadan rules of fasting:

Five daily prayers are observed every day from dawn to night. They are called: Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).

Fasting begins just before dawn, when Muslims eat a light meal called "suhoor" where their intention to fast for the day is confirmed.

Ramadan is more broadly considered a time when pursuits such as listening to music, watching TV and shopping should be reduced to make more time for prayer and worship.

Ramadan significance:

It was in the holy month of Ramadan on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr that the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship.