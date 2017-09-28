Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya before 2019, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said he was confident the Supreme Court would rule in favour of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya which should come up before 2019.

The UP health minister claimed members of the Muslim community also want a Ram temple.

"There in no question about a Ram temple being there already. Now, we want to build a grand Ram temple," he said at a book launch event at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's office here.

"The scenario in the country is changing fast. People who opposed triple talaq now agree that it was wrong," Singh said.

"Ninety per cent of the people who objected to a Ram temple in Ayodhya want a grand temple now. Things are changing," he claimed.

PTI