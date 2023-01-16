Ram temple in Ayodhya: Gates named after 'Ramayana' characters to greet visitors

Six temples of different deities in Ram temple's final blueprint

Lucknow, Jan 16: Devotees and visitors arriving to the city will soon be greeted by giant gates named after characters from the 'Ramayana' as part of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to restore the city's mythological appearance, an official here said.

The project is part of his dream plan of developing Ayodhya into a world-class city.

Footfall of tourists and devotees in Ayodhya has witnessed a steady increase amid the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Visitors arriving from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Prayagraj and Varanasi will be able to enter Ayodhya through giant gates named after characters from the epic, the official said.

Those arriving via Lucknow Road will be greeted by "Shri Ram Dwaar", Gorakhpur Road by "Hanuman Dwaar", Allahabad Road by "Bharat Dwaar", Gonda Road by "Lakshman Dwaar", Varanasi Road by "Jatayu Dwaar" and Raibareli Road by "Garud Dwaar", they said.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, "There will be world-class facilities, including big parking areas, toilets, restaurants and hotels, at every entrance gate."

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 8:32 [IST]