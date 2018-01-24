Ram and Allah remark: Case filed against Karnataka BJP MLA

A case has been registered against a Karnataka BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, who had said that Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be a fight between Ram and Allah.

Sunil Kumar, BJP MLA from Karkala, made the comments while addressing a rally in Bantwal constituency in Coastal Karnataka, which is communally sensitive.

The case has been filed against him under Sections 153 (a) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

While the BJP has time and again denied pushing Hindutva as its primary agenda in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, its leaders and their speeches narrate a different tale. Sunil Kumar who is also the BJP's whip in Karnataka legislative assembly appealed to the people to choose between Allah and Ram.

[Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: "Fight is between Allah and Ram," says BJP MLA]

"The upcoming election is not between Rajesh Nayak and Ramanath Rai but an election between Allah and Ram. Who does Bantwal want? You decide. Will we reelect Allah again and again or should we choose a believer of Ram? The people of Bantwal have to decide in the election," Sunil Kumar is seen saying in a video.

["Why is 'Hindu' communal only when I say it?": RSS veteran Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat]

The MLA who hails from a strong RSS background is seen attacking district-in-charge minister Ramanath Rai for minority appeasement making it a matter of "Hindu pride".

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

