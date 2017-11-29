Rally demanding separate state for Bodos hit Delhi

Bodoland agitation reach Delhi, supporters send blood signatures to PM Modi | Oneindia News

Agitators demanding a separate state for Bodos in Assam on November 29th staged a massive demonstration in the national capital, also submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the issue to be solved at the earliest. The Bodos also signed the memorandum with 500000 blood thumb impressions and signatures as a part of their rally to grab the attention of the Centre.

According to All Bodoland Students' Union (ABSU) President Promod Boro, sending blood stained signatures to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister will convey the message that the Bodos are determined to get their demand and that the demand comes straight out of their heart.

The other groups that were also a part of the rally blamed the BJP for not delivering the promises made to them ahead of 2014, and that in spite of being one of the oldest movements in the country the Bodoland issue has failed to gain the attention of Centre.

The Bodos will also sit on hunger strike and will resort to indefinite economic blockade in the first week of December in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) as a part of their agitation.

OneIndia News