Raksha Bhandhan 2018: Special rakhi for Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Aug 25: On the occasion of Raksha Bhandhan, Members of Muslim Women Foundation from Varanasi and A jewellery shop in Surat have prepared special rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

    Members of Muslim Women Foundation have been sending rakhi to PM Narendra Modi since 2013. Sadar Nazneen Ansari the head of Muslim Women Foundation, told ANI, "From 2013 we have been sending rakhis to PM Modi. As a father and an elder brother PM Modi is thinking about us and supporting us."

    In Gujarat, a jeweller has prepared a gold rakhis with faces of PM Narendra Modi,Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani engraved on them. "By tying this Narendra Modi rakhi I would bless my brother to do something great like PM Modi, " a customer quoted ANI as saying.

    Handmade rakhis for PM Modi

    Handmade rakhis for PM Modi

    Muslim Mahila Foundation activists pose for photograph with handmade rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan Festival, in Varansai on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Border Security Force

    Border Security Force

    Women tying rakhis to Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Festival, in Jalandhar on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Rakhi shop in Jammu

    Rakhi shop in Jammu

    A woman looks through 'rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Jammu on Thursday, Aug 23, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Jewellery shop in Surat

    Jewellery shop in Surat

    A jewellery shop in Surat is selling gold rakhis with faces of PM Narendra Modi,Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani engraved on them. Courtesy: ANI news

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
