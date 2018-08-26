Raksha Bandhan 2018: This is how top leaders celebrated ‘Rakhi'

New Delhi, Aug 26: Raksha Bandhan, a festival dedicated to the pious bond between brothers and sisters, was on Sunday celebrated with great fervour across the country. Traditionally sisters tie a sacred thread around her brother's wrist which symbolises her love for him. The brother, in turn, promises to protect the sister.

Raksha Bandhan is an ancient festival and there are many tales associated with it. People of all faiths celebrate it and it is one of the major festivals of India.

[Raksha Bandhan 2018: When is Rakhi celebrated? Significance and importance]

In modern times, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brother on this day and apply vermilion (Tilak) on his forehead. The brothers give sisters a present or money in return.

Children tie Rakhi to President Kovind On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women and children from various walks of life tied Rakhis on the wrist of President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, President Kovind wished the country on this pious occasion and said, "I wish all the countrymen on the occasion Raksha Bandhan. I hope the festival would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood amongst us and would inspire us to become a society where women, especially girls are safe and their dignity is respected." School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra today took part in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations as school children and widows of Vrindavan tied rakhis on his wrist. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to twitterto wish the nation and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan." Tying Rakhi to trees Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tied Rakhi to trees and vowed to protect them. Several people across the country and celebrating Rakshabandhan asVriksha Bandhan movement wherein they tie Rakhi to trees and pledge to protect the environment. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Significance of Raksha Bandhan:

The significance of the festival lies in its expression of love. As the years have passed by, the festival has evolved in its sense and expression. From tribals and environmental groups tying rakhis around trees to protect them, to people tying it on their pets, and people of different faiths tying it on each other to send out a message of tolerance to the community, the festival of Raksha Bandhan has progressed into a celebration of togetherness and companionship.