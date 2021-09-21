YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rakesh Tikait a 'dacoit, farmers' protest getting foreign funds: BJP MP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bahraich, Sep 21: BJP MP from Bahraich Akshayvar Lal Gond has termed farm leader Rakesh Tikait a "dacoit" and alleged that the farmers' agitation is receiving funds from abroad.

    Rakesh Tikait
    Rakesh Tikait

    The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws, which they fear will do away with the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

    Speaking to reporters in Bahraich on Sunday on the completion of BJP's four-and-half-years of being in power in the state, Mr Gond said, "(Rakesh) Tikait is a dacoit. There is no agitation by farmers. The protestors are not farmers, they are people from political parties who are motivated by "Sikhistan" and Pakistan."

    "Money is coming from foreign countries including Canada. This money is for terror funding and agencies are probing it," he added.

    Gond said people know the reality of the protesters.

    "If the real farmers were protesting, then there would have been a shortage of food items. Vegetables, milk, foodgrains, and fruits would not have reached the markets," he said.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News  

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X