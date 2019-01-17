  • search
    Rakesh Asthana seeks correction in court judgment ordering probe in bribery case

    New Delhi, Jan 17: CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking a correction in the court's recent judgment in which his plea was rejected seeking the quashing of an FIR against him in the alleged bribery case.

    CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana

    The HC had ruled that the probe into the FIR against Asthana and three others be completed within 10 weeks time. It had also added that the sanction to prosecute Asthana was not required in the matter.

    Also Read | Asthana's plea to quash bribery case rejected: CBI to complete probe in 10 weeks

    The FIR against Asthana and others was filed after a Hyderabad based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had claimed that he had paid bribe to get relief in a case related to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

    Asthana and others besides seeking to summon records of the FIR and related documents have also sought for quashing the FIR against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
