Rajputs protest in Delhi against Padmavati

The Rajput community on November 24 protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati in the national capital's Azadpur Metro.

The ruckus surrounding the film has been going on for a long time ever since the shoot began - the sets of the film were damaged more than once and Bhansali himself was attacked.

The Rajput community claimed that the film diminishes the pride and honour of Rani Padmavati and hence hurts the Rajput community. They even went ahead in placing a bounty of Deepika Padukone who played the titular role in the movie.

States like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh have already banned the movie and the release has been stalled for the violence by the Karni Sena. The Karni Sena has also given threats to burn down theatres that will screen Padmavati, including the one in the UK.

In spite of Bhansali stating that there is nothing in the film that will hurt the so-called pride of the Rajput community, the Karni Sena refuses to budge.

OneIndia News