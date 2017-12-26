Rajouri attack avenged: Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pakistani soldiers

Indian Army troops crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) and killed three Pakistani army soldiers, one Pak soldier injured. One Pakistani soldier was also injured. This was in retaliation to the four Indian Army personnel killed on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

According to ANI, this was in retaliation for the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Prafulla Ambadas, and three jawans: Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri (120 Infantry Brigade) Batallion Area.

DawnNews quoting Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces.

The ISPR was quoted as saying, India had initiated the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries' border forces.

In 2016, Indian Army had conducted surgical strike across the LoC in retaliation to attack on the Army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which killed 19 soldiers were martyred.

OneIndia News