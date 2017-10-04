Rajnish Kumar named SBI chairman for 3 years

Rajnish Kumar to be new chairman of State Bank Of India (SBI), the country's biggest bank, for three years. Incumbent chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya's term comes to an end this week.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed Kumar as SBI Chairman for a period of three years.

Kumar, currently a managing director with the bank, joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1980. Kumar has 37-year long career with State Bank Of India.

According to his profile on the SBI webiste, Kumar has a master's degree in physics and listed travelling and playing badminton among his interests.

In 2013, Bhattacharya became the bank's first woman chairman. She was given a one-year extension in October 2016.

(More details are awaited)

OneIndia News