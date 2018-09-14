  • search

Rajnath Singh to launch first smart fence project along Pakistan border next week

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The country's first 'smart fence' pilot project, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along borders, will be formally launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh next week along the India-Pakistan border, an official said Thursday.

    Rajnath Singh

    Singh will travel to Jammu to inaugurate the ambitious project on September 17, he added.

    The technology is being implemented by the Border Security Force and senior officials of the paramilitary will present a demo of the activation and response mechanism of the 'smart fence' before the home minister during the visit, he said.

    BSF Director General K K Sharma had last week said that such gadgetry will be deployed along 2,400 km of India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the future.
    The initiative is part of the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) proposed to be deployed at these two borders by the Modi government as part of its decision to completely seal the two borders to stop infiltration and illegal migration.

    The 'laser fence' and other gadgets have been integrated and a CCTV-like feed will be given to the BSF post so that immediate action can be taken against any intrusion or infiltration attempt.

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh pakistan border project

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue