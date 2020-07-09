  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajnath inaugurates 6 bridges in border areas in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government.

    The defence minister dedicated the bridges through video conferencing in presence of Chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Harpal Singh among others.

    Rajnath inaugurates 6 bridges in border areas in J&K

    Four bridges were constructed on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor, while two bridges were built on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

    Won't allow Chinese partners in road projects: Nitin Gadkari

    The total cost of construction of the bridges was Rs 43 crore.

    The inauguration of the bridges, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) comes at a time when India and China are engaged in a border row in eastern Ladakh.

    Officials said the dedication of the bridges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir carries a bigger message that India will continue to develop key infrastructure in border areas notwithstanding hostilities by any adversary.

    Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and necessary resources will be provided for this. Our government has a keen interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said in his brief address.

    "Keeping in mind the needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Armed Forces, many other development works are also in the pipeline, which will be announced in due time. About 1,000 kilometre long roads are currently under construction in Jammu region, he said.

    The defence minister said the government has ensured that sufficient resources are provided to the BRO for the construction of strategic roads.

    Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the government will not let the resources of the BRO fall short, he added.

    According to the ministry, the annual budget of the BRO ranged from Rs 3,300 crores to Rs 4,600 crores during 2008 to 2016. However, the allocation was hiked to Rs 8,050 crore in 2019-2020.

    The budget for the BRO for 2020-2021 is likely to be Rs 11,800 crore, the ministry said, adding the higher allocation will expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders.

    In his remarks, Singh congratulated the BRO for construction of the bridges in "record time".

    He said that roads and bridges are the lifeline of any nation and play a vital role in the socio-economic development of far-flung regions.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly monitoring the progress of these projects and adequate funds are being provided for their timely execution, he added.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh jammu and kashmir nda government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue