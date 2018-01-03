Rajinikanth to meet DMK Chief Karunanidhi ahead of his political entry

The Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday will meet DMK Chief M. Karunanidhi ahead of his entry into politics. This will be the first ever political meet after he announced his entry into politics on December 31.

Karunanidhi, who was taken ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy, was twice admitted to a private hospital in December last.

He has been confined to his house but made one rare appearance on October 19 this year when he visited an exhibition here held to showcase the 75-year journey of DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November met the ailing DMK patriarch while Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called on the nonagenarian in December 2016.

OneIndia News