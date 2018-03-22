Rajdeo Ranjan murder case: SC gives clean chit to Tej Pratap Yadav

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Asha Ranjan, whose husband and journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was murdered in Siwan district in Bihar, that alleged Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap of being involved in her husband's murder.

Ranjan was murdered in Siwan in May 2016. His widow had sought direction for registration of FIR against Shahabuddin and Yadav for "conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders" in the murder case.

The CBI had last year taken custody of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shahabuddin, whose name has cropped up as an accused in the investigation of Ranjan's murder. The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged as having been involved in the murder of Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily.

Earlier on August 22, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against Shahabuddin

[Patna HC upholds RJD leader Shahabuddin's life sentence]

In February 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered that Shahabuddin is shifted from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in the national Capital. The court order was based on a plea by Ranjan's widow. Shahabuddin is currently serving his sentence in Tihar Jail and stands accused in as many as 45 cases, including the murder of Ranjan in May 2016.

OneIndia News

