Rajdeep calls Arnab’s lie on Gujarat riots coverage

Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor of India Today Television, had a field day on Twitter after calling out Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswamy's lie about 2004 Gujarat riots coverage.

Sardesai Tweeted, "Wow! My friend Arnab claims his car attacked next to CM Res in Guj riots! Truth:he wasn't covering Ahmedabad riots!!"

He referred to his book '2014: The Election that Changed India', saying "Yes, incident which Arnab speaks of did happen. Only he wasn't there, some of us who actually were on ground zero were! (Read my 2014 book)"

"Fekugiri has its limits, but seeing this, I feel sorry for my profession, " he tweeted.

Sanjeev Singh, a senior journalist, who used to work with Sardesai and who was on the ground with him to report Gujarat riots, testified that Arnab is lying in his speech.

Singh tweeted, "Astonishing revelation considering Arnab wasn't in Gujarat when this incident took place with @sardesairajdeep.

However, the YouTube video of Arnab's speech is not playing. It seems the video has been taken down after Arnab's lie was exposed.

Following barrage of tweets on the topic, Sardesai has requested his followers not to comment on his timeline. But left a strong message, saying "Ask questions/seek answer from those who need to answer, not me. Bye!"

OneIndia News