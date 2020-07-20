Cops at Rajasthan MLAs' resort in Haryana, return after 20-minute wait

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 20: A team of the Rajasthan police has again reached Manesar in Haryana late Sunday evening hunting for the legislators of the Pilot camp.

However, the Special Operation Group (SOG) left the place after 20 minutes as the gates of the Best Western Resort did not open.

This was the second time in two days that the Rajasthan Police made a beeline for a resort where the Sachin Pilot camp is staying. On Friday evening, they had to return empty-handed from the ITC Bharat Grand. Later, they claimed the Haryana Police did not cooperate with them.

News agency PTI stated that its sources in the Congress also did not rule out the possibility that an assembly session could be convened, even as party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it is the prerogative of the state cabinet and the chief minister, and "they will decide appropriately".

The Congress is mulling convening a session of the state assembly to checkmate rebel party MLAs, who are led by Sachin Pilot, in voting in favour of the government in the House or face disqualification, sources claimed.

"To seek a floor test or otherwise is the sole discretion of the cabinet of Rajasthan and the chief minister. It is the domain of the chief minister and the ministers in the cabinet and the legislature party, and they will decide appropriately," Surejwala told reporters when asked whether the Congress was mulling calling a session of the state assembly.

On the BJP's claims that the Congress does not have a majority in the state assembly, Surjewala asked what has changed in the last 48 hours that BJP state president Satish Poonia is so scared that he is not seeking a trust vote.

"They are conceding that we have an absolute majority, which we have," he said, adding that the Congress has the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

"Congress has the strength and majority, and BJP leaders in Rajasthan are accepting it. They are now saying, BJP is not demanding President's rule and the Congress government should not convene the assembly session," Surejwala said.

As far as the Congress rebel MLAs are concerned, he said they are part of the Congress and a family matter can be resolved by a family, and not through the media.

Pilot was stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after he rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

"Sachin Pilot and his loyalists should leave BJP's hospitality and return to the family and discuss the issues, if any, within the family," he said in message to Pilot.