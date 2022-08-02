India records first death due to monkeypox? Samples of 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala, come out positive

Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox, sample sent to Pune

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Aug 02: Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

Karnataka issues guidelines to prevent spread of monkeypox

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

Earlier, second case of monkeypox had been reported in Delhi. A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, had tested positive for monkeypox virus. So far, India had reported five confirmed cases - three in Kerala, and one in Delhi and Karnataka each.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 8:57 [IST]