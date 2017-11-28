Rajasthan: National Anthem made mandatory in all OBC, SC/ST hostels

The Rajasthan government has made National Anthem mandatory in all government hostels under the Department for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE) in the state.

The Department for Social Justice and Empowerment runs the OBC, SC and ST hostels in the state.

The government issued a directive to all hostels for OBC, SC, and ST to ensure all residents sing the national anthem at 7 am, every day.

Currently, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has 789 hostels across the state with 40,000 students and 22 residential schools.

Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Principal Secretary Dr. Samith Sharma said that the custom of singing the national anthem is not new. It was not being followed since past few years and that was the reason behind issuing a new order to make it a daily practice.

Earlier on November 1st, the Jaipur civic body had made it mandatory for all staff to sing the anthem every morning and Vande Mataram every evening.

OneIndia News