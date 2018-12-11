Home News India Rajasthan Election Results: Congress takes clear lead; celebrations begin

Rajasthan Election Results: Congress takes clear lead; celebrations begin

Jaipur, Dec 11: The results of the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections are all set to be announced today, with the Congress hoping to wrest control of India's biggest state from the BJP.

According to early trends, Congress can be seen in a massive lead in Rajasthan with 97, followed by BJP with 76 seats others on 15 seats in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in Jaipur outside the houses of Pradesh Congress Committe chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot as caretaker chief minister Vasundhara Raje prayed at Tripur Sundari temple in Banswara.

BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria is leading in Udaipur, while Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan.

Since 1993, power has alternated between Congress and BJP every five years. Despite a series of by-poll losses, Vasundhara Raje is banking on several welfare schemes to deliver political dividends.

All three opinion polls; ABP CVoter, News Nation and Times Now War Room Strategies are predicting a Congress win. Rajasthan is important for the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Currently, the BJP has 23 MPs while the Congress has only two.

In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive mandate and won 163 assembly seats. The Congress on the other hand managed to bag just 21 seats and 33 percent of the votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed only three and Independents won seven. The Rajasthan assembly has a total of 200 seats.