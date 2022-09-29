YouTube
    Rajasthan crisis: Congress asks party leaders to refrain from making remarks on internal matters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, Congress on Thursday advised all leaders of the party to "refrain from making public statements against any other leaders or about Party's internal matters."

    The party also warns of "strict disciplinary action" if any violation of this advisory is made.

    File photo of Ashok Gehlot
    The advisory comes on a day, Ashok Gehlot pulled out of the Congress presidential election after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

    Accepting "moral responsibility", Ashok Gehlot decided to opt out of the race. On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

    The advisory seems to be aimed at three Gehlot loyalists - Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore, who were earlier warned by the Congress observers for grave indiscipline.

    It all started after Ashok Gehlot decided to throw his hat into the ring to contest Congress presidential poll.

    Gehlot was pushed by the central leadership to contest the party's presidential poll, but he wanted to retain his existing post and be the party president if elected. However, Rahul Gandhi was against it and batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in line with the Chintan Shivir reforms earlier this year.

    The story took a surprising turn after 90 odd MLAs refused to attend CLP meeting on Sunday evening where the name of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan was to be decided.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 20:48 [IST]
