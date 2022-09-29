For Quick Alerts
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backs out of Congress prez race
India
New Delhi, Sep 29: After much drama, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has backed out of the Congress Presidential race.
The Rajastham CM announced the decision after his meeting with Congress interim president on Thursday.
"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," ANI quoted Gehlot in a tweet.
Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 14:58 [IST]