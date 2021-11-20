YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers likely to take oath at 4 pm tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Nov 20: The oath-taking ceremony of new Rajasthan ministers likely to be held at Governor's house on Sunday at 4 pm, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

    Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers likely to take oath at 4 pm tomorrow

    On Friday, three Rajasthan ministers have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party, ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

    Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

    At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

    The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

    More CABINET RESHUFFLE News  

    Read more about:

    cabinet reshuffle rajasthan

    Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X