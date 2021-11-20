For Quick Alerts
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers likely to take oath at 4 pm tomorrow
Jaipur, Nov 20: The oath-taking ceremony of new Rajasthan ministers likely to be held at Governor's house on Sunday at 4 pm, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
On Friday, three Rajasthan ministers have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party, ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle in the state.
Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.
At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the Chief Minister.
The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.
Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 13:07 [IST]