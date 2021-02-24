Rajasthan Budget 2021: Ashok Gehlot to present state Budget in assembly today

Five officials held in Rajasthan on charges of bribery

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, Feb 24: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan will present its third budget on Wednesday, which will be a paperless exercise.

"The state budget 2021-22 will be paperless this time. And the legislators will be provided soft copies of the budget speech and other related documents in tablets instead of hard copies," a senior Finance Department official said.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, finalised the budget at his residence on Tuesday.

Here are the LIVE updates: