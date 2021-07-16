Rajasthan bans Kanwar Yatra amid third COVID wave warning

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation today

New Delhi, July 16: Rajasthan government on Friday decided to ban Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid and all religious programmes, congregations in the state in the wake of COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines, congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha are banned.

The decision comes on a day, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 on whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in the state, saying the right to life is paramount.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and B R Gavai said that it is of the prima face view that all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution.

It said the "Uttar Pradesh government cannot be allowed to hold Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid".

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, the Centre stated, "State governments must not permit the movement of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) to bring Gangajal from Haridwar in view of Covid-19."

The top court''s direction came after the Uttar Pradesh government told the bench that it has decided after relevant discussions to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra with appropriate Covid restrictions.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not even a bit of compromise can be made on COVID-19 containment.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 23:18 [IST]