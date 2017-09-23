Rajasthan: Baba Phalahari arrested by Alwar police for ‘raping’ law student

A Rajasthan based Baba Phalahari on Saturday was arrested by Alwar Police for raping a 21-year-old law student from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The incident took place at Madhusudan ashram of the godman in Alwar, Rajasthan, on August 7.

According to the woman's complaint, on baba's recommendation, the victim did an internship under a senior lawyer in New Delhi for which she received a stipend of Rs 3,000. Her parents later asked her to donate the stipend amount to the baba's ashram in Alwar. When she went there, the Godman asked her to stay. During the night, the baba called the woman in his room and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The family of the girl, who has been pursuing laws studies, had been Falahari Baba's followers for the fifteen years. The baba asked her not to tell anyone about the incident and threatened to harm her if she did so, she said. However, she narrated the ordeal to her parents following which a rape complaint was lodged with the women cell, Jha added.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police officer said.

OneIndia News