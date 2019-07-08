  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raj Thackeray meets Sonia, discusses EVM issue, Maharashtra political situation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 8: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and discussed the issue of EVMs and the political situation in Maharashtra where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

    Raj Thackeray meets Sonia, discusses EVM issue, Maharashtra political situation

    Thackeray met Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath here, sources said.

    The two leaders mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, they said.

    PTI

    More RAJ THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    raj thackeray evm maharashtra sonia gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue