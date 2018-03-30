Raj Thackeray asks students to boycott CBSE re-examination

Mumbai, Mar 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday urged students and parents to boycott re-examination for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam papers that got leaked.

The CBSE announced a re-test of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers, following reports that they were leaked.

"The government, by announcing the re-examination, is giving tension to students. This (the leak) was a mistake of the government and it should pay for the same, not the students," Raj told reporters in Mumbai.

"I request parents not to let students appear for the re-exam. If parents bend today, the next government will also indulge in the same thing," he said.

"Parents should send this message to the government that they will not succumb to re-exam tactics. I pray to parents with folded hands to show the government that it made the mistake," Thackeray said. "Some parents met me today. What has happened (re-exam decision) is very bad. It is not the fault of students," he said.

The class 10th Mathematics exam and class 12th Economics exams were held on March 28 and March 26, respectively. The CBSE had decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper after it had received information about paper leaks.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day