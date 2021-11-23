You won’t be able to book, cancel train tickets for 6 hour-duration for next 7 days: Details inside

In pics: Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station; Details on Price, facilities here

Railways to begin Bharat Gaurav trains for tourism

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that after passenger, freight segments, railways to begin third segment of trains for tourism, Bharat Gaurav trains.

Bharat Gaurav trains will be theme-based, showcasing India's culture, heritage; around 190 trains allocated, he said.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both private sector and IRCTC. However, fare to be decided by tour operators.

"These are not regular trains that will be run on timetables. We have identified 3,033 coaches or 190 trains for these theme-based trains. After passenger and goods segments, we will start the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will showcase India's culture and heritage. We have invited applications for them from today," he said.

The minister further said that the idea originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains so that people in the country can understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

He also said the fare of these trains would be practically decided by tour operators but the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices.

The minister said that state governments like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown interest in these trains.