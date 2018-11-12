Rahul, Twitter CEO discuss ways to tackle fake news

New Delhi, Nov 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday met Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and said the website co-founder explained to him the steps being taken to tackle fake news.

Gandhi, taking to Twitter, said Dorsey "dropped in" to chat Monday morning. "Twitter has grown into the most dominant 'conversations' platform globally.

Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and to tackle the menace of fake news," he tweeted.

The Congress chief also put out his pictures with the Twitter chief on his account on the microblogging site.

PTI