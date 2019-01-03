  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rahul tweets 4 questions to Modi, misses out number 3, reveals it later on public demand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 3: Hours after a fiery debate in parliament and a press conference later, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, tweeted four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. However, the list didn't include question no. 3, which RaGa tweeted separately hours later.

    Rahul tweets 4 questions to Modi, misses out number 3, reveals it later on public demand

    Congress chief has repeatedly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer four questions on the deal that involved the number of aircraft, pricing, claims about defence ministry objections and what the party called patronage.

    The twitter was confused when question 3 was missing. Rahul then posted the third question!

    Gandhi had targeted Ms Sitharaman during the debate in Lok Sabha and accused her of "hiding" behind the protesting AIADMK members.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi rafale narendra modi twitter

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue