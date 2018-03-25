Rahul takes fresh jibe at PM on Twitter, accuses data theft via Narendra Modi app

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica row, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of data breach via his official Narendra Modi app, taking forward the war of words between the Congress and BJP over the Facebook data mining scandal.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Gandhi tweeted.

Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

Gandhi's tweet comes a day after french security, who calls himself Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y), claimed that Narendra Modi android app, the personal mobile application of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing private information of users to a third-party US company Clever Tap without their consent.

When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called https://t.co/N3zA3QeNZO. pic.twitter.com/Vey3OP6hcf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, hitting back at Gandhi, Union Minister KJ Alphons said, "I filled up to 10 pages for a US visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and being naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion of privacy."

