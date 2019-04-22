Rahul Gandhi's Amethi nomination valid, declares poll body

India

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Apr 22: In a major relief to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the returning officer of Amethi has declared Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid and rejected all 'Raul Vinci' objections raised by other Independent candidates.

An independent candidate on Saturday raised objections over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Amethi, alleging discrepancies over citizenship and educational qualifications in his election affidavit.

Rahul expresses regret over Rafale statement in Supreme Court

Citing the complaint, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao demanded that Gandhi come clean on the matter.

Complainant Dhruv Raj's lawyer Ravi Prakash showed reporters purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a U K-registered company in which the Congress leader is stated to be a British national.