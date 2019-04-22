  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi's Amethi nomination valid, declares poll body

    By
    |

    Amethi, Apr 22: In a major relief to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the returning officer of Amethi has declared Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid and rejected all 'Raul Vinci' objections raised by other Independent candidates.

    Rahul Gandhis Amethi nomination valid, declares poll body
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    An independent candidate on Saturday raised objections over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Amethi, alleging discrepancies over citizenship and educational qualifications in his election affidavit.

    Rahul expresses regret over Rafale statement in Supreme Court

    Citing the complaint, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao demanded that Gandhi come clean on the matter.

    Complainant Dhruv Raj's lawyer Ravi Prakash showed reporters purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a U K-registered company in which the Congress leader is stated to be a British national.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi nomination congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue