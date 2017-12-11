Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president on Dec 16, 11 am

Rahul Gandhi will formally take over as the president of the Congress party on December 16. The take over would take place two days before the results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections are announced.

Congress president, Sonia Gandhi will formally hand over charge to her son. The programme will take place at the AICCC office in New Delhi on December 16 at 11 am.

The take over would be keenly watched as Rahul has all through the Gujarat election campaign tried to shed the tag of a reluctant politician. On taking the party's charge from his mother, Rahul will become the sixth generation of the Gandhi-Nehru family to serve as Congress president.

The first member from the family to head the Congress was Motilal Nehru. He was followed Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest serving Congress president.

