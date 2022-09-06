YouTube
    Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh PM Hasina

    New Delhi, Sep 06: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh PM Hasina

    The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues. The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri. "Met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, earlier today," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

    "India and Bangladesh are natural allies and it's crucial that both our countries work towards strengthening this bond," he also said. The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

    Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union minister Darshana Jardosh. She held bilateral talks with Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

