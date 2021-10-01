YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi asks questions to govt without any fear: Kanhaiya Kumar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the Congress, on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi saying that he asks questions to government without any fear.

    Kanhaiya Kumar

    Rahul Gandhi asks questions to govt without any fear, maybe because he isn't afraid of ED (Enforcement Directorate). Those who are honest are asking questions to govt without any fear, he said.

    Kanhaiya Kumar also hit out at those who say that Congress isn't a strong opposition.

    "Congress appears to be growing at times but that doesn't happen. Still, it is the only option to the fight the BJP," he told India Today.

    Asserting that it is detrimental to a country''s interests if the Opposition is weakened, Kumar described the Congress party as a "big ship" and said the small ships will be saved only when the Congress is saved.

    "I have decided to join the country''s oldest party and democratic party because I feel along with the lakhs of youths that if the Congress is not saved, the country will not be saved," he said.

    More KANHAIYA KUMAR News  

    Read more about:

    kanhaiya kumar

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X