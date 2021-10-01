Rahul Gandhi asks questions to govt without any fear: Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 01: Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the Congress, on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi saying that he asks questions to government without any fear.

Rahul Gandhi asks questions to govt without any fear, maybe because he isn't afraid of ED (Enforcement Directorate). Those who are honest are asking questions to govt without any fear, he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar also hit out at those who say that Congress isn't a strong opposition.

"Congress appears to be growing at times but that doesn't happen. Still, it is the only option to the fight the BJP," he told India Today.

Asserting that it is detrimental to a country''s interests if the Opposition is weakened, Kumar described the Congress party as a "big ship" and said the small ships will be saved only when the Congress is saved.

"I have decided to join the country''s oldest party and democratic party because I feel along with the lakhs of youths that if the Congress is not saved, the country will not be saved," he said.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 17:20 [IST]