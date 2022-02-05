Rahul believes whatever he reads on China: Rajnath Singh in UP

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 05: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of not trusting the valour of Indian soldiers and relying on the Chinese media instead.

"We have given message to world that India is not weak nation now. We can cross border and attack," the defence minister said about the June 2020 skirmish in the eastern Ladakh sector.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that many Indian jawans were killed in Galwan and few of China. He trusted the Chinese media. The Australian media reported that 38 to 50 Chinese were killed. The Congress leader does not trust valour of our army jawans," he added.

Hailing BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the defence minister said that the chief minister has succeeded in maintaining law and order in the state and deserves to be applauded.

"Criminals are running away; the properties of mafia are being demolished. UP is on the path of progress. Expressways are coming up, roads are being built to connect tehsils and block headquarters," Singh said.

We should abstain from politics of appeasement & religion... the way India dealt with COVID19, even developed nations like the US couldn't deal like that. No other nation has vaccinated its citizens with the speed we have," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:34 [IST]