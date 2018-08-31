Rafale issue will drop 'big bunker buster bombs' shortly, warns Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 31: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal.

"Globalised corruption. This Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Modi Ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France," added Gandhi in his tweet.

He was responding to a news report about Reliance Entertainment entering into a deal to produce a film with former French president Hollande's partner and actor Julie Gayet when Hollande came to New Delhi as the Republic Day chief guest and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering 36 Rafale aircraft.

On Thursday, Gandhi had reminded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that his 'deadline' for the minister to order a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal is inching closer.

He tweeted, "Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!" Gandhi tagged Jaitley in his tweet.

In a major press conference on Thursday, Rahul launched a major offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that demonetisation was a "huge scam" deliberately inflicted by him on common people to snatch their money and give it to his "crony capitalist friends" and said he owes an answer to the country on why he did so.

"Noteban is nothing less than a huge scam and evidence is slowly coming out... You apologise when you make a mistake. Demonetisation was not a mistake, but done deliberately by the prime minister as a well thought-out attack on you (the people of India) with the intention of helping his 15-20 crony capitalist friends. His aim was to help big crony capitalists who have marketed him, by handing over the money snatched from the pockets of common people," Gandhi told reporters.

He alleged the prime minister took the decision to help his big industrialists friends convert their black money and those who had a lot of NPAs on them.