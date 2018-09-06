Rafale: Cost based on equipments, weapons, Ajit Doval’s 150 minute presentation

New Delhi, Sep 6: In a bid to counter the opposition which has been making allegations on the Rafale deal, the top security brass briefed the Union Council of Ministers. During the 150 minute presentation made by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, he said that the cost is based on equipment and weapons that would be integrated into the jet.

Sources said that Doval and Defence Production, Ajay Kumar highlighted various aspects of the deal in the meeting.

The ministers were told that the the deal was between two governments and involved no private party, leaving little scope for corruption.

Also Read | How to counter Opposition attack on Rafale? NSA Ajit Doval briefs Modi cabinet

The security brass also highlighted the aircraft's capability which would strengthen the Indian Air Force and make the fighter jets an asset for it. The presentation in the meeting also underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to take all his allies, who are represented in the council of ministers, on board, as the government works to counter the opposition on the issue in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections which are less than eight months away.

Opposition parties led by the Congress have been attacking the Modi government over the deal, alleging that it was struck at an exorbitant price and benefited an Indian businessman at the cost of the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The charges have been denied by the government.

Also Read | Rafale a beautiful aircraft, will benefit India says IAF

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while refusing to get into the details of what transpired in the meeting, took a dig at the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi over the fighter jet deal.

Responding to a question, he said, "Congress has proved that in a dynastic party, ignorance is contagious... if one lacks information, all are ignorant."

Jaitley said questioning the deal is the "biggest ignorance". He said a basic aircraft is of "no use" as it can only fly the pilot. He said cost escalation and currency variations between 2007 and 2016 have to be considered.

He also pointed out that a weaponised jet is 20 per cent cheaper now after the negotiations. Since it is a government-to-government deal, no private party or a PSU is involved.

"The 36 jets will come in a fly away condition and not even a bolt will be fitted here ... during UPA (rule), they did not believe in transfer of technology but preferred to buy (hardware) from foreign buyers ...," he said.

Also Read | Stay on Rafale deal: SC to hear plea next week

Referring to Bofors howitzer gun deal, he said while bribes can be taken, the weapons could not be manufactured here.

Jaitley said after increasing FDI to 49 per cent several international defence major are tying up with Indian companies to manufacture defence hardware here.