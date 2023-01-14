Let us be loud, let us not remain mute when we say the Islamists have radicalised South India

Radicalisation in India: When the Persian Khuda hafiz became the Arabic Allah hafiz

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

In its chargesheet against an operative of the JMB, the NIA said that he had translated Jihadi material from Arabic to Hindi. He also called on Muslims to oppose India stating that it was the democracy that was marginalising them

New Delhi, Jan 14: In a fresh chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, it has said that a Bihar based operative of the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) had uploaded jihadi material on the social media after translating it from Urdu and Arabic to Hindi.

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari alias Umair has been named by the NIA in its supplementary chargesheet in connection with a case that the NIA had filed in April against the JMB. A resident of East Champaran in Bihar, Umair has been highly radicalised and influenced by the ideology of various terror groups such as the JMB and Al-Qaeda, the NIA said He entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associated in an attempt to influence, radicalised and motivate the Indian Muslims into committing acts of Jihad the chargesheet said.

"In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Asgar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims," read the chargesheet.

He has also been accused of causing disinfection against India through false and distorted preachings that democracy in itself was anti-Islamic. Muslims in India were being persecuted because of democracy, the NIA said.

The NIA chargesheet once again brings about the debate around the Caliphate and propaganda being spread by the radical Islamists. In all radicalisation programmes concerning Indian Muslims, the main pitch made is to oppose democracy and say that it is democracy that is marginalising the Indian Muslims.

Experts say the larger goal is the imposition of the Sharia law in India. In a bid to achieve this, they go on to say that this can be done only if the Caliphate is established. These radicals want to demolish any dissent against their religion and the recent killings of Umesh Kolhe and Kanaihya Kumar along with a host of other Hindu leaders is proof of the same.

In another chargesheet filed by the NIA against an Islamic State operative from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the same point had been made. The accused Mohammad Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar had professed and preached about establishing an Islamic Caliphate and also implement the Sharia law in India by overthrowing the non-Islamic government.

In order to achieve this goal, a plan had been set in motion for long. The spending of Rs 1,700 crore to install Wahhabism in India in itself is telling. Radicals from Saudi Arabia had set up Wahhabi centres in India. The preachings by these radicals which groups such as the Islamic State follow are being followed by the radical Muslims in India. They are taught to attack, the Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and even those Muslims who are not Sunnis.

This kind of ideology earned a great deal of success when the Persian Khuda hafiz and holy Ramazan started giving way to the Arabic Allah Hafiz and Ramadan. This is a wave of Wahhabi proselytisation, Abhinav Pandya, a Cornell University graduate in public affairs who runs the Usanas Foundation tells OneIndia.

An official says that these preachers from Kerala travelled to every other part of the country to spread their ideology. In addition to this they got support from the likes of Zakir Naik who thought his NGO Peace Foundation indulged in forced religious conversions and radicalisation.

It is largely due to this violent groups such as the Popular Front of India thrived and managed to create havoc. The Muslims who have been brainwashed have become so violent that they indulge in murders at will and go on a rampage at the drop of a hat, the official cited above said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:40 [IST]