    Radhe 2021: Salman Khan files defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Khan

    Mumbai, May 25: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter''s review of the just released Hindi film ''Radhe''.

    A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', on Monday.

    'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action after 'Radhe' leaks online'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action after 'Radhe' leaks online

    Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe''s review!"

    As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 0:12 [IST]
