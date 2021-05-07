Rabindranath Tagore's death anniversary: Five things you need to know about Nobel laureate

Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: Unknown Facts about the Bard of Bengal

New Delhi, May 07: Rabindranath Tagore, Bengali Rabindranath Ṭhakur (born May 7, 1861, Calcutta [now Kolkata] was Bengali poet, short-story writer, song composer, playwright, essayist, and painter who introduced new prose and verse forms and the use of colloquial language into Bengali literature, thereby freeing it from traditional models based on classical Sanskrit.

He was the youngest son of Debendranath Tagore, a leader of the Brahmo Samaj, which was a new religious sect in nineteenth-century Bengal and which attempted a revival of the ultimate monistic basis of Hinduism as laid down in the Upanishads.

Rabindranath Tagore is well- known as a poet and prolific writer with works ranging from poetry to short stories and plays. He was also the first Indian to win a Nobel for literature and on the other, a novelist who wrote and composed an entire genre of songs. His contribution to Literature, music, art and politics is brilliant.

Each time Rabindranath Tagore visited a new nation, the government would pledge thousands of dollars to his Visva Bharti University in honor of his visit to their country

The first Asian to win a Nobel Prize, Tagore composed more than 2,000 songs and penned a large number of poems, stories, dramas, and novels. His works "Gitanjali" and "Jeevan Smriti" are still cherished today.

Rabindranath Tagore wasn't just the first Asian to win a Nobel prize, but also the first Non-European to mark his prominence in literature.

Many people are aware that Tagore wrote 2 national anthems. "Jana Gana Mana" for India and "Amar Sonar Bangla" for Bangladesh. What many people don't know is that he also inspired the Sri Lankan national anthem "Sri Lanka Matha". Some even hold a view that Tagore composed the anthem in its entirety.