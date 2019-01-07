  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Quota for poor among upper caste: Are you eligible? Check here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 7: In a major decision the Union Cabinet approved a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of society.

    Quota for poor among upper caste: Are you eligible? Check here
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    This quota would be applicable for jobs and for those who belong to the weaker section among the upper caste. It would also be applicable for admissions in higher educational institutions.

    Also Read | Centre plans for 10 percent reservation to upper castes ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Are you eligible:

    • For those who earn less than Rs 8 lakh annually
    • For those who have agriculture land below five acres
    • For those who avail the quota, a residential house should be below 1,000 square feet
    • The residential plot should be below 100 yards in a notified municipality

    Read more about:

    union cabinet reservation narendra modi general elections 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue