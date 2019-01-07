Quota for poor among upper caste: Are you eligible? Check here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 7: In a major decision the Union Cabinet approved a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of society.

This quota would be applicable for jobs and for those who belong to the weaker section among the upper caste. It would also be applicable for admissions in higher educational institutions.

Are you eligible:

For those who earn less than Rs 8 lakh annually

For those who have agriculture land below five acres

For those who avail the quota, a residential house should be below 1,000 square feet

The residential plot should be below 100 yards in a notified municipality