Qaumi Taranah: How Pakistan is communicating with terrorists through its national anthem

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Intelligence agencies are picking up plenty of chatter from across the border and the information suggests that Pakistan continues to make desperate attempts to send its terrorists to India.

For the past couple of days, the Intelligence has found that there are coded messages being sent out by the Pakistan Army to the terrorists. They are being sent out by the Very High frequency radio stations. Signals are being picked up near the Line of Control.

However what the agencies in India have discovered is that the army officials, terrorists and their handlers are communicating in codes. The codes are being used in the national anthem of Pakistan.

The national anthem of Pakistan known as the Qaumi Taranah is being played on radio more frequently following the abrogation of Article 370. At first the agencies thought that it was a normal affair. Intelligence Bureau officials, tell OneIndia that they got suspicious when the anthem was being played more frequently.

After closely listening in to the anthem several times, the officials were able to decode what was going on. There were coded messages that were being communicated through the Qaumi Taranah.

In order to get this message through, Pakistan was shifting the FM transmission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir closer to the Line of Control. IB officials say that the messages are being conveyed to the terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Most of the messages that the IB have decoded suggested that the Pakistan Army through the Qaumi Taranah were passing on location information to the terrorists. At times plans were being discussed through coded messages, an official also noted. Officials have over the past month warned about a build up along the border. The number of cease fire violations too have shot up and this was largely to provide cover fire for the infiltrating terrorist.

A report prepared by the Indian Army states that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 300 times since August 5, the day India decided to abrogate Article 370.

In September alone there have been 92 violations. In the month of August the number of cease fire violations reported was 305. In July 296 ceasefire violations werre reported.

It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday 8 terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba from Sopore in South Kashmir.

While the police are investigating whether this module had a role in killing civilians in the area, sources say that initial findings reveal they were part of a propaganda module of the outfit.